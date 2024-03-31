AI Design by Kim Miers

So much great new music, so little time…

I’m particularly smitten these days with new releases by Mildlife and Glass Beams, both of which boast killer vibes and occasionally exotic melodic development. There’s some excellent new power-pop here as well, as my love affair with the Lemon Twigs continues to develop, and new tunes from Sam Evian and the Dandy Warhols fit nicely into that state of mind. Another new Pearl jam single - it’s a burner! - sits alongside a great new St. Vincent track, and if Dweezil Zappa’s brand new remix of Deep Purple’s Machine Head seems a tad bit incongruous in this company… well, give it a listen, and it will all start to make sense… I swear!

I’ll be sharing a ‘Cool New Music’ playlist each month, going forward, with the hope that you might find something you haven’t heard before that excites you. Check out this month’s playlist, formatted for Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music, below. Please share your thoughts and your own present-day music obsessions in the comments.

And, hey, if you find something you like here, go out and buy it on vinyl!

