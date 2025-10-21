UM’s Jake Cinninger. Umphreys.com

Twenty five years into a career marked in equal parts by integrity and musical irreverence, Chicago’s Umphrey’s McGee have released a bold new conceptual framework of an album in Blueprints, and dropped info on a fall/winter tour with an aeronautic theme, dubbed Sky’s the Limit Tour 2026. Happily, that tour includes a February 1 stop at the Town Ballroom in Buffalo - Umphrey’s’ first WNY play in several years.

The announcement comes on the heels of the release of Blueprints, the band’s new album, which finds them - unsurprisingly - pushing the envelope in that often thrilling area where composition meets improvisation, and meticulous planning yields to happy accidents. Rather than craft the music on Blueprints alone, the band asked fans to vote on their favorite flights of improvisational fancy from live shows, and then worked those improv sections into new compositions, following the implications of thematic elements in the jams.

More than just an incredibly cool concept, this framework yielded a seriously solid, innovative and exploratory Umphrey’s album, one that now sits firmly in my own top 5 list of favorites from the band.

Here’s what the guys had to say about the project on Umphreys.com:

“Blueprints stands as a testament to what’s possible when barriers between artist and audience dissolve. It’s a project that recognizes that great music doesn’t always start with a plan, one that honors spontaneity while embracing careful craft. The result is not just an album but a new model for collaborative creation—one where the whole includes not just the music but the community that helped bring it into being.”

Tickets for the Town Ballroom show go on sale Friday, October 24 at 10 am. There’s also on artist pre-sale (one that requires none of the absolute nonsense so often associated with pre-sales) kicking off at 10 am on Wednesday, October 22. Sign up for that pre-sale here. No password necessary.