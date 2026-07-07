Miers on Music

Miers on Music

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Paul Marko's avatar
Paul Marko
11h

I’m still processing what i witnessed last night… fresh off hearing about certain unnamed “older” artists lip synching and/or blowing in pre-recorded tracks in abundance, it was an honor to witness a transcendent night of music that Todd and his band provided. A set-list that was a perfectly curated, full-on career introspection, with not even one note “phoned-in.” Including the hit songs Todd has probably performed tens of thousands of times.

I could go on for paragraphs on why this show was so good but you nailed the over-arching concept perfectly here. But if I was to stress anything a bit more it would be the absolute perfection of the full band (minus Prairie) vocal harmonies that were delivered with so much passion and precision that - without being hyperbolic - equalized or outdid the very best of CSNY or the Eagles.

I was not prepared for such a tour de force - but wow am I glad I was the recipient of a last minute “extra ticket” from a friend. Top 20 show of all time for me. Possibly higher.

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Scottycooks's avatar
Scottycooks
9h

I have seen him several times since the 70's, but The Ikon performed live by him is on my musical bucket list...

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