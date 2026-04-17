Ticket Giveaway! Duane Betts at UB CFA April 25
I've got two pairs of tickets for Betts and his band, Palmetto Hotel, with guests Wilson & Walsh, for paid subscribers!
If you’re a paid subscriber to the Miers On Music Substack, drop a comment below, and you’ll be enetered to win one of two pairs of tickets to see Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel w/ Wilson & Walsh, at UB’s Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre on Saturday, April 25, at 7:30 pm.
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