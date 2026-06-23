Dark Star Orchestra, Terminal B Ampitheater, Buffalo, NY. June 19, 2026. Photo by Kim Miers.

Dark Star Orchestra has played Buffalo more than 20 times since original members John Kadlecik and Scott Larned formed the band in 1997.

The venues have varied, from large-scale outdoor shows like the annual Borderland Festival, to more intimate concert halls like the Town Ballroom.

The quality of these shows has been uniformly high. But even while we acknowledge this consistency of excellence, we must admit that there are always a few gigs that stand a tad bit taller than the others.

Friday’s DSO stop at the Terminal B Amphitheater was one such show.

This was in part due to the beauty and splendor of the surroundings. The Terminal B Amphitheater on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor has proven to be a sublime setting for summer concerts, the sprawling grounds, waterfront breezes (a little heavy during DSO, but not heavy enough to kill the vibe) and sunset views providing a Garden of Eden-ish feel, particularly if you’re in the right mood, as most of those in attendance seemed to be.

The rest of the vibe came courtesy of DSO’s choice of set - in this case, the Grateful Dead’s 9/15/1972 show at the Boston Music Hall, which proved to be the right one, on the right night.

Dark Star Orchestra, Terminal B Ampitheater, Buffalo, NY. 6/19/2026. Photos by Kim Miers.

The first set was perfectly paced, blending upbeat pieces like “Promised Land” and “Greatest Story Ever Told” with slow-burners like “Sugaree,” “Black-Throated Wind” and “Loser,” and throwing in a rare early-in-the-set “China Cat Sunflower/I Know You Rider” for good measure.

There were epics, too, in the form of a sprawling “Jack Straw” and an elegant “Playing in the Band,” with a set-capping “Casey Jones” sealing the deal.

Then it was the sunset’s turn to the steal the show. Words would likely fail to capture the splendor, so here’s a photo…

A Dark Star sunset on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. Photo by Kim Miers.

Set 2 offered another beautifully curated glimpse of the Grateful Dead circa ’72, with its blend of Bob Weir’s rustic psychedelic cowboy tales (“Me and My Uncle,” “Mexicali Blues”), a handful of Robert Hunter and Jerry Garcia’s most enduringly beautiful compositions (“He’s Gone,” “Bird Song,” “Ramble On Rose”), and a torrid take on the tripped-out modal raver “The Other One.”

DSO tackled it all with its typical blend of spacey virtuosity and impressive, dynamic ensemble interplay.

A perfect set choice in a perfect setting made for a perfect night.

Dark Star Orchestra

Terminal B Amphitheater, Buffalo Outer Harbor

Performing the Grateful Dead’s 9/15/72 Boston Music Hall show

Set 1

Promised Land

Sugaree

Greatest Story Ever Told

China Cat Sunflower

I Know You Rider

Black-Throated Wind

Tennessee Jed

El Paso

Loser

Jack Straw

Friend of the Devil

Playing in the Band

Casey Jones

Set 2

He’s Gone

Me and My Uncle

Bird Song

Mexicali Blues

Ramble On Rose

Truckin’

The Other One

Sugar Magnolia

Sunshine Daydream

Encore

One More Saturday Night

(Woodstock)