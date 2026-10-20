“I can confidently say this is going to be one hell of a day of music,” says Andre Pillette, Pocketship bassist and creator/producer of the Bye Week Ball, which will find 8 bands performing rotating sets on two stages, providing “some of the best talent this city has to offer, all under one roof,” on Sunday, 10/25 at the Town Ballroom in Buffalo.

Featuring sets from DP & Sanctified Funk, Grosh, Grub, Stress Dolls, David Jonathan & The Inner City Bedlam, Pocketship, Johnny Hart & The Mess, and (BEÜ), plus an encore Super-Jam featuring members of all 8 bands, the Bye Week Ball seeks to offer a genuine cross-section of Buffalo rich, diverse music scene, rather than focusing on a particular genre-specific sub-set of that scene.

Soul, gospel, jazz fusion, dance music, rock ‘n’ roll, indie, alternative, pop, jams, exploratory instrumental stylings - this ambitious lineup boasts a little bit of all of these idioms. And the super-jam finale espouses an idea I’ve long held dear - that cross-pollinating jam sessions can break down walls, unearth new synergies, and even lay the groundwork for future creative partnerships and new bands. (I’ve seen it happen more than once! A lot more than once, in fact.)

I’m all in on this indoor mini-festival, and I’d like to offer one of my paid subscribers a pair of tickets, allowing them to be all-in on it, too! Just let me know you’d like to go by commenting below, and I’ll choose (randomly) a winner on Thursday, 10/22.

Doors open at 3pm and the first band hits at 4pm on Sunday. Remaining tickets ($30 advance/$40 day-of-show) are available here.