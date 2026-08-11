Miers on Music

Miers on Music

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Nikki Henneberg's avatar
Nikki Henneberg
4h

Great write up, Jeff. I was starting to tear up while reading it! Rush has always been one of my favorite bands. I am fortunate to have seen them live several times, including their last tour with Peart. I am looking forward to seeing them in Cleveland in September!

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ted's avatar
ted
5h

i wouldie sitting up that high in a lake ofire the price we pay is un real

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