Here’s the band’s FB post:

A new chapter begins, and we’re Born to Fly!

The Born to Fly Tour takes off this February, packed with some of our favorite cities, plus a bunch of multi-night runs to really stretch our wings (and plenty of reasons to call in sick on Monday).



Remember, the best way to support your favorite bands is to grab tickets early, so don’t slack on the presale! Sign up for the code at moe.org/tour!

Friday, February 13, Saturday, February 14 and Sunday, February 15. 7 pm Doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY.

There are 3-Day Pass and individual night tickets.

Pre-sale tickets for the Town Ballroom shows go on sale Wednesday, November 5 at 10 am. Sign up for password and notifications through moe.org/tour and at seated.com for pre-sale opportunity. Public tickets go on sale Friday, November 7 at 10 am - go to the Town Ballroom website here.