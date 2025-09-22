Miers on Music

Miers on Music

Bonnie Lawrence
1d

Joss Stone's album "Soul Sessions" was played on repeat when my daughters were small. (I think I may have listened to it more than I listened to Carol King's Tapestry album when I was a teenager.) Would love to win some tickets to take my daughter who lives in Buffalo!

Michael Swain
1d

I remember when "Fell in Love with a Boy" was released. I swear I listened to Questlove’s opening snare hit 100 times on repeat. Same with that stinky chromatic bass run by Adam Blackstone in the middle of the tune. And Joss just killed the vocal.

