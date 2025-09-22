Since arriving on the scene in 2003 as a teenager with the voice of a seasoned soul singer, Joss Stone has crafted a singular path through the music industry.

She has no trouble admitting to a rebellious streak that made the idea of “fitting in” within the confines and constraints of the music industry “not something I was interested in, at all,” from the very beginning. And that stubborn irreverence for supposed authority has remained a hallmark of her 20-plus year career, during which time she’s released nine studio albums, sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, and earned acclaim for her extraordinary vocal range, gorgeous tone, and seemingly bottomless well of soul.

Stone, who brings her Less Is More tour to UB’s Center for the Arts on October 1st, approaches motherhood with the same sense of ‘I’m gonna follow my heart’ swagger, working tirelessly to achieve a balance between her work, life on the road, and her family - which includes her husband, Cody, and 4 children under the age of 5.

We chatted this week about the joys and challenges of motherhood, achieving life-work balance, the thrilling and disarming intimacy of these stripped-down, small-ensemble shows on the Less is More tour, and the fire that keeps her moving in creative directions.

I found Joss to be as charming and inspiring in conversation as she is talented behind the microphone. I’m betting you will, too…

(As a treat for supporters, I’m giving away two pairs of tickets to Joss’ UB show to new or continuing paid subscribers to the Miers on Music Substack community. If you’re a paid subscriber, drop a comment below to be entered to win.)