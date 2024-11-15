Goo Goo Dolls to perform at KeyBank Center in August 2025
Dashboard Confessional to support the Goos’ first hometown appearance since 2022; Tickets on sale Friday, November 22
The boys are back in town! Or, more accurately, they will be, in the not too distant future…
Goo Goo Dolls will perform at KeyBank Center in Buffalo at 7:30 pm on August 9, 2025, as part of their Summer Anthem Tour 2025, with guest Dashboard Confessional, promoters announced today.
Public on-sale begins Friday, November 22, at 10 am, through Ticketmaster and GooGooDolls.com.
A KeyBank Center pre-sale will take place on Thursday, November 21 from 10 am - 10 pm local time. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or HERE.
This show - part of a summer-long coast-to-coast jaunt that includes stops at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Boston's LeaderBank Pavilion, and Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion - marks the band’s first appearance in Buffalo since 2022.