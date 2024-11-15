The boys are back in town! Or, more accurately, they will be, in the not too distant future…

Goo Goo Dolls will perform at KeyBank Center in Buffalo at 7:30 pm on August 9, 2025, as part of their Summer Anthem Tour 2025, with guest Dashboard Confessional, promoters announced today.

Public on-sale begins Friday, November 22, at 10 am, through Ticketmaster and GooGooDolls.com.

A KeyBank Center pre-sale will take place on Thursday, November 21 from 10 am - 10 pm local time. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or HERE.

This show - part of a summer-long coast-to-coast jaunt that includes stops at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Boston's LeaderBank Pavilion, and Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion - marks the band’s first appearance in Buffalo since 2022.