Hot on the heels of their recently wrapped Summer Anthem Tour with Dashboard Confessional - a highly successful road jaunt that sold in excess of 300,000 tickets in a tough concert economy - the Goo Goo Dolls have announced an intimate hometown show to benefit FeedMore WNY.

John Rzeznik & Robby Takac and band are set to perform at The Town Ballroom in Buffalo on November 20, with 100% of the proceeds going to FeedMore, whose mission is to provide nutritious food and skills training to Western New Yorkers in need.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 12. Tickets can be purchased at googoodolls.com/tour. Further information on FeedMore WNY can be found at www.feedmorewny.org.