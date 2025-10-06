I never thought it would happen. In fact, I scoffed at the idea, for years. Man, am I ever happy to be proven wrong.

When Neil Peart died on January 7, 2020, a light went out in the world. In my view, there’s been a lingering darkness ever since.

Neil’s passing left a hole in the lives of his family, and sent his bandmates into a downward spiral of grief. As drummer nonpareil and lyricist of immense depth, the man is simply not replaceable. So it made sense that Geddy and Alex would largely retreat from the world of music, and that Rush would cease to exist in the present tense.

But, if time’s passage doesn’t ever fully hear, it at least numbs. And musicians of this calibre don’t ever retire. The need to play music is simply too deeply ingrained. Additionally, the body of work, in the case of Rush, is marked by such striking originality and creativity, that it continues to resonate throughout the world.

This is, after all, Geddy and Alex’s life’s work. Knowing how much that work means to so many of us surely has had some sort of healing effect on the guys, as well.

And so the pair will tour as Rush in 2026, performing mostly multiple night runs in cities that have significance to the band’s history. (Though there’s no Buffalo date, at present.)

Twin shows in Toronto, New York City, and Los Angeles, as well as stops in Cleveland, Mexico City; Fort Worth, Texas and Chicago will go on sale on Friday, October 17th. There are also pre-sale opportunities. Fans can register for an artist pre-sale by signing up at this location by October 9th at 11:59 p.m. ET. The artist pre-sale officially begins on Monday, October 13th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Additionally, Citi Cardmembers can access a special pre-sale beginning Friday, October 10th at 12:00 p.m. local time. A general ticket on-sale will follow on Friday, October 17th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Here’s the official statement on this surprise announcement, from the Rush family…

“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of RUSH alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it, and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of RUSH music. So in 2026, my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of RUSH songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable.

Yet life is full of surprises, and we have been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated RUSH fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role. Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps.

Lerxst, Anika and myself, along with many of our longstanding crew members have been hard at work rehearsing and designing the kind of RUSH show you’ve grown accustomed to expect from us. We dearly hope you will come along and help us celebrate our history together.”

Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, Neil’s widow and daughter, offered their blessing to the tour.

“We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil’s extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist.

Neil’s musicianship was singular. Compositions of intricacy and power that expanded what rhythm itself could express. As both drummer and lyricist, he was irreplaceable. Inimitable in his artistry, and unmatched in the depth and imagination he brought to the lyrics that inspired and moved so many, he profoundly shaped how fans connected with him and the band, giving voice and meaning to their own lives.

As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again.”

I’m not crying, I swear, it’s just my allergies…