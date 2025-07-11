Hey ya’ll - a little thank you to my paid subscribers in the Western New York area…

If you’d love to see a little WEEN done live - you’re in luck! I’m giving away a pair of tix to tonight’s show. Just comment below that you’d like to go with your full name, and you’ll be entered to win! I’ll let the winner know by 5 pm via email.

Thanks for supporting Miers on Music - and hope to see you tonight!

Leave a comment