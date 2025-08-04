Flash Ticket Giveaway: UltraBomb!
New punk supergroup plays Sportsmens Tavern August 4 (Tonight!)
Punk supergroup UltraBomb - that’s Greg Norton of Hüsker Dü, Ryan Smith of Soul Asylum, and Derek O’Brien of Social Distortion - plays the Sportsmens Tavern tonight (Monday, August 4) and I’ve got some tickets to give away as a thank you to supporters of the Miers On Music Substack.
The first 4 people to respond in the comments below will get a plus-one to tonight’s show, but act quickly - I’ve gotta get the winners’ tickets to the club by 5 pm!
Would love tix if you have any left!
Sounds like a great lineup. Tix still available?