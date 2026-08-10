FLASH Ticket Giveaway now til 8:30 pm! Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Tuesday, Aug 11 at Riviera Theatre
Win a pair of tickets for tomorrow night's show!
If you’re a paid subscriber to Miers On Music , drop a comment below with your full name, and you’ll be entered to win a pair of tickets to see Bruce Hornsby at West Herr Riviera Theatre TOMORROW night, August 11, at 7:30 pm. Winner will be notified after 9 pm tonight! Thanks for being a subscriber to my substack.
John Siuda
Would love to go! - Bonnie Lawrence