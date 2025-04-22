Flash Ticket Giveaway! Dweezil Zappa at Kleinhans, Buffalo, NY
Win a pair of tickets to Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years of Roxy & Elsewhere + Apostrophe on Tuesday, April 29
Hello again, music nerds!
Back with another pair of FREE tickets for my paid subscribers, as a thank you for your continued support. Comment below telling me why you’d love to see Dweezil, and you’ll be entered to win 2 tickets to the show Tuesday, April 29!
If you're currently a free subscriber and have considered becoming a paid supporter, give it a whirl! In any event, I thank you all for your reading and plan on churning out more columns, features and reviews on the Buffalo, NY music scene and beyond!
FYI - I’ll be taking comments until end of day Thursday, April 24 - and notify the winner by email Friday.
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Always wanted to see his dad then Him but never was able to
Love everything Zappa!