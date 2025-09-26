Miers on Music

Miers on Music

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Serley's avatar
Rick Serley
1d

Totally fucked up that Johnny Marr played on the same downtown block at the same time. I love Byrne.. saw both of his shows at UB. I will never forget this monumental screw up by the powers that be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angela M Hastings's avatar
Angela M Hastings
1d

Thanks for putting the evening into words. I can still feel it 🩷

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dharma Din Creatives
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture