Miers on Music

Miers on Music

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Phil H.'s avatar
Phil H.
14h

I saw them in ‘79 with AC/DC. CT was the headliner. Looking back, I’ve thought it weird that AC/DC was an opening act, but I’ll take it for 8 bucks.

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Michael Arndt's avatar
Michael Arndt
1d

I was at the pizza parlor bar in the south suburbs of Chicago the night they got showcased for their first record deal. They were the big band in Rockford / Northern Illinois University area and a friend dragged me to go see them. We were working 16 hour shifts 6 days a week and I absolutely owe him for life for literally pulling me out of bed because he knew I couldnt miss seeing this amazing band!

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