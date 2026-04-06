Miers on Music

Miers on Music

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Bob Smielecki's avatar
Bob Smielecki
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Jeff put CTS on my radar years ago with his list of upcoming shows in the Gusto. I will be forever grateful for pulling that thread 🙏 They just keep on getting better!

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