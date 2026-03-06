Miers on Music

Miers on Music

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
chris lusiak's avatar
chris lusiak
3d

Couldn’t have said it any better! Only my second time seeing the band. First time opening for Alter Bridge. But this headlining show blew that one away. Mostly cuz of the intimate setting. And I think cuz of how he and the band have evolved since. Def a chip off the old block. And only anticipating bigger and greater things from Wolf and the band in the future. Of which I’m sure they will deliver!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dharma Din Creatives · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture