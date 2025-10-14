Hey there, music lovers.

In my role as Executive Director of the Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation, the music education-based not-for-profit aimed at getting instruments into the hands of kids of all ages in the Buffalo region, I’ve been lucky enough to foster some interesting and rewarding relationships. One of those has been with the great jazz drummer, composer, bandleader, Western New York native, and all around musical iconoclast Bobby Previte.

In 2024, we teamed with Bobby to present his Music 360 Improvisation Workshop, which we were able to offer to regional musicians of all ages for free. That event found us teaming with Hallways Contemporary Arts Center for a 4-day workshop, culminating in a live public performance by the Workshop Band at The Cave.

This year, we’re bringing Bobby back for a performance and public discussion that I’m particularly excited about. On Monday, October 20, Bobby brings his new ensemble of legendary musicians - dubbed Bobby Previte’s Second Arrow - to The Cave for a special performance that will benefit our Foundation. (Get Tickets HERE.)

The show will also feature a pre-concert discussion and Q & A, featuring the always fiery and incredibly interesting drummer and composer in a chat moderated by yours truly. (The discussion and Q&A session begins at 5:30 pm, and the concert kicks off promptly at 7 pm. Your $20 advance ticket will benefit SAMF, and gets you in for both the discussion/Q&A session and the concert. Get yours at sportsmensbuffalo.com.)

Here’s what Bobby has to say about Second Arrow, which features himself on drum kit, Angelica Sanchez on piano, Wendy Eisenberg on guitar and tenor banjo, Matt Bauder on saxophone, and Americana legend Jerome Harris on bass.

“I have been interested in the idea of a group that takes separate paths to the same goal, and whose idea of playing ‘together’ is broader than the usual “‘locked-in’ approach. To quote my friend and the great musician Steve Swallow, who said it better than I ever could, ‘Interaction is overrated.’ The music for Second Arrow is probably the most ensemble dependent music I have ever presented—just a series of signposts for these particular improvisers, directing them to the clearest path of connection. Or put another way, ‘It’s not the notes you play. It’s how you play ‘em.’”

Check out my new interview with Bobby above. Looking forward to seeing you at the show on Monday, October 20!

