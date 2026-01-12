Miers on Music

Miers on Music

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Natello's avatar
Matthew Natello
1d

I cannot express enough how much it means to me that you are still writing and sharing your thoughts and views of not just music but humanity, Jeff. My partner and I were devastated when you stopped writing for the Buffalo News. You were our North Star on all things entwined with music and the soul. I am so grateful that I can come here and still read and fill my cup. A beautiful piece. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Don's avatar
Don
1d

Thank you Jeff,for being someone “who gets it”RIP Bobby!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dharma Din Creatives · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture