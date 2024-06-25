BEAT - the dream team lineup of progressive music legends gathered together to celebrate the indelible 1980s oeuvre of King Crimson - has announced an additional 21 dates on its fall/winter tour.

The ensemble - guitarist/vocalist Adrian Belew, bassist/stick player Tony Levin, guitarist Steve Vai and drummer Danny Carey - has confirmed a Monday, December 2 stop at the University at Buffalo’s Center for the Arts. On-line pre-sale starts today -Tuesday, June 25 - at 2 p.m., via www.BEAT-tour.com. The code for the pre-sale is BEATAUB.

The success of the initial tour announcement, which included multiple nigh-on immediate sell-outs, seems to have come as a surprise to many in the music industry, but it shouldn’t have - King Crimson’s ‘80s albums Discipline, Beat and Three Of a Perfect Pair are widely considered three of the finest albums of that decade, and are revered for the manner in which they blended the influence of new wave, nascent alternative, Steve Reich-informed minimalism, and the influence of African music beneath the umbrella of progressive rock.

To have that music performed by two of the musicians who helped to create it it (Belew and Levin) with addition of two of the most widely renowned instrumental virtuosos of their own generations (Tool drummer Carey and guitarist Vai) is like a gift from above for devout progressive music fans spanning multiple generations.

Angelo ‘Scrote’ Bundini, producer of the tour, had this to say in a press release announcing the additional dates.

“Due to overwhelming demand, Adrian, Steve, Tony and Danny have decided to extend the BEAT tour with an additional 21 shows in order to perform these incredible King Crimson albums for even more fans. We are adding many additional cities alongside second and even third appearances in various regions. Sixty five dates in total! The audience has spoken loudly so BEAT is responding in kind.”

Below, who oughta know, reflected on the enduring influence of 80s Crimson…

“The 1981 through 1984 King Crimson created a music all its own,” he said.

“Timeless. Beautiful. Complex. Fierce. For the fans who lived through it then, and the ones who never got to witness it, our aim is to bring it to life again. A monumental task, but we're going for it! There are not enough exclamation points to express my excitement!”