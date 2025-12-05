Yeah, there were the drug and the alcohol problems, the tragic, untimely deaths, the surrounding scandals, the eventual in-fighting.

But the overwhelming vibe that emerges from time spent with the music created by the Allman Brothers Band is one of a group mind dedicated to a unified cause, something bigger than the individuals - family, in other words.

That, in addition to the band’s groundbreaking, forward-looking hybrid of various forms of Americana - the blues, modal jazz, country and folk music - is what makes the Brothers’ music both transcendent and timeless.

That combination of family vibe and bold, cross-genre, improvisation-heavy music was in full evidence on Wednesday, December 3rd, when the Allman Betts Family Revival took over the stage at a sold-out Kleinahans Music Hall for twin sets totaling more than 3 hours.

Originally formed in 2017 to celebrate what would have been Allman Brothers Band co-founder Gregg Allman’s 70th birthday, at a one-off gig at the Fillmore in San Francisco, The Allman Betts Family Revival has been performing short-ish runs of shows around the holidays for the 9 years since. Led by Gregg’s son Devon Allman and AB Band guitarist Dickey Betts’ son Duane Betts, the ensemble’s shows have evolved into a mash-up of expansive family jam and big tent revival, a la Joe Cocker’s Mad Dogs & Englishmen, or just about any show from the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Th two scions of the broader AB Band family were clearly born to the job, from their near mirror-image physical resemblance to their respective late fathers, to their seemingly effortlessness soulfulness as both singers and instrumentalists. But what was clear at the Kleinhans show that perhaps was less so in Family Revival tours past, is the readily apparent fact that both Allman and Betts have grown into their roles as torch-bearers for this incredibly important music. Neither sounds like they’re imitating their forbearers these days. Rather, they’re simply being themselves, and interpreting the gifts that have been handed down. That meant that this gig was no “tribute show,” any more than a jazz ensemble performing the works of Miles Davis or John Coltrane is a “cover band.” The Kleinhans concert was dripping with authenticity.

Though the core of the Family Revival unit consists of members of the Allman Betts Band - in addition to the namesakes, bassist Justin Corgan, guitarist Johnny Satchel, organist/pianist/musical director John Ginty, and drummers Alex Orbison and John Lum - the contributions of special guests and additional band members were a major factor in the presentation’s blend of dynamic interplay and pure power.

North Mississippi All Stars leaders Cody (drums) and Luther (guitar) Dickinson leant their rootsy virtuosity to the majority of the set; Singer and harp player Jimmy Hall brought a visceral wallop to the raunchiest of the blues-based material; and cameos by Robert Randolph on pedal steel, Amanda Shires on fiddle and vocals, and vocalists/guitarists Judith Hill and Matti Schell brought virtuosity and abundant soul power to the mix. The combined effect of all of these top-tier players unified in tribute to the Allman Brothers Band catalog was simply stunning.

Allman Betts Family Revival, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY, 12/3/2025. Photos by Michael Lee Jackson.

The band hit the ground running, offering a burning “Hot ‘Lanta,” followed by a sultry and expansive take on “Stormy Monday,” with Devon Allman playing his father’s Hammond B-3 organ and wrapping his soulful drawl around a deeply moving vocal performance.

The Kleinhans crowd got its first taste of Jimmy Hall with a rowdy “Statesboro Blues” next, and at Devon’s urging, the whole place rose to its feet, where it stayed for most of the rest of the evening. Hall killed it, his bluesy grit doing justice to the filthy shuffle and grind of the tune. Duane Betts then took his first star turn of the night with a beautiful rendition of his father’s “Blue Sky,” his aching tenor vocal and slow-burn guitar solo combining to face-melting effect.

Mattie Schell showed up next, and annihilated us with a torrid take on “Come and Go Blues,” her voice moving with agility from a sultry purr to a pure blues growl. Judith Hill ambled onto the boards to lend her abundant gifts to “No One Left To Run With” (with Jimmy Hall) and “Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More,” which she simply slayed with her startlingly broad vocal range and Hendrix-ish wah- wah pedal-enhanced soloing.

By now, the crowd was losing its collective mind, just in time for Robert Randolph - for my money, the finest living slide player this side of Derek Trucks, and a man with a singular instrumental voice - to arrive for a lengthy and other-worldly take on the Allmans’ “Dreams.”

Robert Randoplh, Allman Betts Family Revival, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY, 12/3/2025. Photos by Michael Lee Jackson.

And this was only the first set…

Set two kicked off with e beautiful “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed,” all heavenly guitar harmonies and serious modal soloing. Amanda Shires then threw her hat into the ring, joining Hill and Randolph for a swanky “Southbound,” and sticking around to offer violin commentary, before taking lead vocals on the set-closing “Whipping Post.”

Amanda Shires and Devon Allman, Allman Betts Family Revival, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY, 12/3/2025. Photo by Michael Lee Jackson.

The full ensemble gathered for the show-closing “Midnight Rider,” a suitably soulful conclusion to what had been a wild, deeply emotional, and incredibly musical ride.

I’m already looking forward to next year’s Allman Betts Family Revival. What an incredible night. Yeah, I feel revived,. And I think it might last…

Allman Betts Family Revival, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY, 12/3/2025. Photo by Michael Lee Jackson.

Allman Betts family Revival

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY.

First Set:

Hot ‘Lanta

Stormy Monday

Statesboro Blues

Blue Sky

Come and Go Blues

No One Left To Run With

Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More

Dreams

Second Set:

In Memory of Elizabeth Reed

Trouble No More

Southbound

Can You Fool

Melissa

Seven Turns

Multi-Colored Lady

Back Where it All Begins

Whipping Post

Encore:

Magnolia Road

Midnight Rider