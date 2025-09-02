Ani DiFranco. Terminal B Ampitheatre, Buffalo, NY. August 31, 20205. Photo by Kim Miers.

“Yep. It’s all coming back to me now,” laughed Ani DiFranco one song into her debut performance at the new Terminal B Amphitheater on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, and her first gig in her hometown since 2016.

The crowd of several thousand devout fans of DiFranco’s poetic folk-funk roared their approval, and dug into a set that reminded us all just why DiFranco continues to matter, some 30 years since emerging from Buffalo’s club scene to offer an alternative to the major label boys-club known as ‘the music industry.’

All these years into her career, DiFranco has lost none of her fire, as evidenced by Gen-X-ers in the crowd who wept openly during particularly poignant and incisive moments during the Terminal B show, and offered spontaneous calls of ‘We love you, Ani!’ throughout the gig.

DiFranco has always been at her most powerful when she has a historical moment to rise to, and the arrogant, jack-booted strut of Trump-led authoritarianism in 2025 offered a more than suitable backdrop for her effortlessly agile poetic observations at Terminal B, particularly the Unprecedented Shit material.

The set featured 5 songs from the bold new album, 5 from Little Plastic Castle, a trio of tunes from Revolutionary Love, and a smattering from earlier efforts Dilate, Allergic to Water, and Not a Pretty Girl.

What was particularly moving - and all but an anomaly in 2025 - was the crowd’s familiarity with all of the material, new and old alike. It’s clear that the bond Ani formed with her audience early in her career has both endured and blossomed, and this lent a ‘family reunion’ vibe to the show.

Ani DiFRanco. Termional B Ampitheatre, Buffalo, NY. August 31, 2025. Photos by Kim Miers.

Ani has always worked with top-tier musicians, but this latest band may be her very finest.

Communicating with Ani in a manner that seemed all but telepathic were Eric Heywood on guitar and pedal steel, longtime collaborator Todd Sickafoose on double bass, and relatively new addition Jharis Yokley, who brought a distinctly New Orleans groove and vibe to the proceedings, on drums. (Yokley is actually from St. Louis, but the Crescent City overtones were palpable in his playing, as were the influences of jazz, hip hop (J Dilla!) and funk. And, of course, Ani has called New Orleans home for a long time, by now. So it’s in there.)

These musicians, in combination with Ani’s brilliant and unique funky & percussive guitar playing, crafted a sound that was deep and rich, at times wistful and beautiful, and at others, just plain filthy and funky.

A shout-out to opener Hurray for the Riff Raff is in order. Led by singer and guitarist Alynda Segarra, the band played a strong set highlighting tunes from the excellent Life On Earth and The Past is Still Alive albums. Segarra joined Ani and the band for a soulful take on ‘Revolutionary Love’ later in the evening.

All told, a transcendent evening at this beautiful venue, one that felt more like a spiritual cleansing than a mere concert. Thank you, Ani.

Ani DiFranco. Terminal B Ampitheatre, Buffalo, NY. August 31, 2025. Photo by Kim Miers.

Ani DiFranco

Outer Harbor Live @ Terminal B Amphitheater

Sunday, August 30, 2025

Setlist:

Still My Heart

Do or Die

Pixie

Two Little Girls

As Is

Baby Roe

The Thing at Hand

Little Plastic Castle

Unprecedented Shit

More or Less Free

New Bible

Simultaneously

Swan Dive

Revolutionary Love

Untouchable Face

Shameless

Both Hands

32 Flavors