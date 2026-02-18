Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Aid for musicians following Hertel Avenue flood, Springsteen hits the road with a Protest Tour, new concert announcements, and this week's picks
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, music-loving friends.
As you are probably aware, a major water main break near the junction of Hertel Avenue and Military Road caused damage to a building housing rehearsal space for dozens of Buffalo bands and artists.
The true scope of the damage has not yet been fully ascertained, but in the meantime, local non-profits Music is Art and the Sportsmens Americana Foundation, as well as local venues Jack Rabbit, Nietzsche’s, and Hot Mama’s Canteen, to offer support.
Proceeds from the Wednesday, February 18 (tonight!) event at Jack Rabbit have been earmarked to help Buffalo musician Lauren Cliffrod, who lost the car she’d purchased the day prior to the Hertel flood. You can read about the February 21 benefit at Nietzsche’s and the February 28 event at Hot Mama’s below.
On Saturday, February 21, 2026, Nietzsche’s, at 248 Allen St, Buffalo, is hosting a large lineup of musicians to raise funds for those who lost equipment. Doors at 7:00 PM; Music at 7:30 PM. $11 Cover.
Hot Mama’s Canteen Fundraiser by the Western New York Musician’s Network: The Buffalo band Not Normal will host a benefit show and fundraiser on February 28, 2026 (5pm, 12 Military Rd., Buffalo), for flood victims. For the most up-to-date entry details as the event approaches, check the Hot Mama’s Canteen Events Page or the Not Normal Facebook Page. Hot Mama’s Canteen 12 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14207
Attention all WNY Musicians!
Josh Holtzman and Grace Vesneske of twenty6productions have taken over as event managers for this year’s Taste of Buffalo slated for Saturday, July 11. Consequentially, there is a first ever Battle of the Bands at Buffalo Iron Works to book acts for the Main Stage in Niagara Square at this year’s festival.
Enter here for a chance to compete in the Taste of Buffalo Battle of the Bands.
Per site: Submissions are accepted through Wednesday, February 25. Five artists will be accepted to compete in the Battle and those artists will be announced & informed on March 2.
The Battle will take place Sunday, March 29 at Buffalo Iron Works with doors at 4 pm and the show beginning at 5 pm. Get tickets for the battle here.
The winner of the Battle will secure a spot performing on the Main Stage in Delaware Square at this year's Taste of Buffalo on Saturday, July 11. Prospective artists of all genres based in Western New York who are interested must submit their contact information, social media accounts, and links to music they've released. Submit here.
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Announce 2026 American Tour
2026 LAND OF HOPE AND DREAMS AMERICAN TOUR DATES
Tuesday, March 31 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM CT
Friday, April 3 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM PT
Tuesday, April 7 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM PT
Thursday, April 9 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM PT
Monday, April 13 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM PT
Thursday, April 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM MT
Monday, April 20 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET
Thursday, April 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM ET
Sunday, April 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM CT
Wednesday, April 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center
On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM CT
Saturday, May 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM ET
Tuesday, May 5 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM ET
Friday, May 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 10AM ET
Monday, May 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET
Thursday, May 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM ET
Saturday, May 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET
Tuesday, May 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM ET
Friday, May 22 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET
Sunday, May 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET
Wednesday, May 27 – Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park
On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET
New and Noteworthy
Young The Giant, Cold War Kids, almost monday
Tuesday, June 16, 5:30 pm gate at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Sarah McLachlan wsg/Allison Russell
Tuesday, July 14 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Artpark, Lewiston, NY. Tickets on sale Thursday, 2/19 at 10 am.
Thievery Corporation
Friday March 27, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $34.50+ adv
Lee Ritenour
Friday, April 24, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $48.75-$54.75
An Evening with Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen
Friday, May 29, 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $39.50
Lloyd Cole
Thursday, April 23, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.20/$47.90 seated/$52.90 first 3 rows
GUABAZA 4 Year Anniversary Celebration
Friday, April 17, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25/$20
John Gallagher Jr, with guest Hannah Winkler
Sunday, April 26, 7pm at the Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20ad/$25door
S’Wonderful Gershwin
Ron Spigelman, conductor and Alex McArthur, vocals
Friday, September 25, 10:30 am and Saturday, September 26, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY.
Spyro Gyra
Saturday, March 28, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $48.75-$54.75
Jonathan Butler
Thursday, April 2, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $48.75-$54.75
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy
Saturday, November 7, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $53.75-$62.50
Consider the Source
Friday, April 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $18/$23
Rockin’ at the AKG: DEVO wgs/Soul Coughing and Shilpa Ray
Saturday, June 6, 6 pm gates at Buffalo AKG Art Museum Great Lawn, Buffalo, NY. Buffalo AKG Members presale starts Wednesday, February 25, at 12 pm ET. General public on sale Friday, February 27 at 12 pm ET.
Arkells: Album Release Weekend
Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18, 7 pm Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $67.40
Chris Duarte Group
Wednesday, May 13, 7pm at the Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Buddy Guy
Saturday, July 18, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $55+. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 13 at 10 am.
The Afghan Whigs w/Mercury Rev
Monday, May 4, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $47.90
This week…
Haggis X-1
Thursday, February 19, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
Eberwine
Thursday, February 19, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Superchief wsg/Scripps Acoustic Trio
Friday, February 20, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
Little Mountain Band
Friday, February 20, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Buffalo, NY. $10
Brass & Burlesque and Folkfaces
Friday, February 20, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
The Black Rock Beatles
Friday, February 20, 6-9 pm at Hofbräuhaus, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations on Resy.
Jon Lehning Presents: The Music Of Charles Mingus
Friday, February 20, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 stage area, $17/$20 bar
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band wsg. Banjo Juice Jazz Band
Friday, February 20, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Late Night Great Night: Uncle Ben's Remedy
Late Night Great Night at Kissing Bridge: Night skiing and boarding. $25 lift tickets and $35 rentals.
Friday, February 20, 9 pm at The Lake Effect Stage, Kissing Bridge, Glenwood, NY.
Chris Cain
Friday, February 20, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35
Big Martha
2 sets, including ‘Idlewild South’ in its entirety.
Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Clarence, NY. Get tickets here.
6th Annual SNOW JAM 2026: Johnny Hart and the Mess, GROSH, Letter to Elise, Pocketship, Tsavo Highway
Saturday, February 21, 3 pm doors at Buffalo Irish Center, Buffalo, NY. Get tickets here.
Black Rock Flood Benefit
Featuring The Waves, Goodbye Metro, The Invisible Men, Hooked on Casiophonics
Saturday, February 21, 7:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY.
Workingman’s Dead
Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15
Ten Cent Howl
Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
Will Holton’s Love Cadenza - Part X
Carel, DeeAnn DiMeo, Jetaun Louie, Bruce Wojick & The Struggle, Brian Freeman and Will Holton performing with his band featuring (Daniel “DPondrums” Powell, Brandon Josey, and more)
Saturday, February 21, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $60
PastMasters
Saturday, February 21, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
El Scorcho - Weezer Tribute
Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15
Relics
Sunday, February 22, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Get tickets here.
The Birthday Massacre
Sunday, February 22, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $32.92+
Zach Person
Sunday, February 22, 5 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
WNY Blues Society AMJAM
Saturday, February 21, 2 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY.
Sound Bath: Session 1
Slyboots, KB Percussion Adventures, and A Touch of Grace Healing Services have teamed up to bring you an immersive three-part Sound Bath Journey designed to help you rest, reset, and reconnect. February 22, March 29, and April 26. Get more info and tickets here.
Sunday, February 22
Family Morning Sound Bath: 10 am at Slyboots Drum Dojo, 367 Main St, East Aurora, NY.
Signature Evening Adult Sound Bath: 6 pm at Slyboots Dojo, 700 Main Street, Buffalo, NY.
Brit Floyd
Tuesday, February 24, 7:30 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $59+
Jazz for a Cause w/The Cousins Trio - Rotary Club of Buffalo Sunrise Fundraiser
Wednesday, February 25, 6 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $30. Get tickets here.
Margo Price
Thursday, February 26, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $39.36+
The Wood Brothers w/Elizabeth Moen
Thursday, February 26, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $48.55
Johnny Cash Birthday Bash w/The Band in Black
Thursday, February 26, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30
Coming up…
The Music of Pink Floyd with The Machine and BPO
Friday, February 27, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $31+
Blues For Greeny - The Music of Peter Green
Friday, February 27, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Saxsquatch
Friday, February 27, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.80/107.90 Meet & Greet add-on
Hot Mama’s Canteen Fundraiser by the Western New York Musician’s Network hosted by Not Normal
Saturday, February 28, 5 pm at Hot Mama’s Canteen, Buffalo, NY. Follow Not Normal on FB for details.
Bellanti - Petrie - Ziolkowski
Saturday, February 28, 12-3 pm at Terrapin Station, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Smiths etc, Disintegration (Cure Tribute) & The Killing Moon (Echo & The Bunnymen Tribute)
Saturday, February 28, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40
Organ Fairchild: “BOOM!” Album Release Party
Saturday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Jimkata w/ Letter to Elise
Saturday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
‘All You Need Is George”: An All-Star Celebration of George Harrison
Thursday, March 5, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $38/$48 dos/$63 Balcony/$77 VIP
Tchaikovsky Meets Elfman
Saturday, March 7, 7:30 pm and Sunday, March 8, 2 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+
Dead Alliance Buffalo – A Night of Bob Weir
Sunday, March 8, 3 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $22.37+
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.