AI Design by Kim Miers

(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, music-loving friends.

As you are probably aware, a major water main break near the junction of Hertel Avenue and Military Road caused damage to a building housing rehearsal space for dozens of Buffalo bands and artists.

The true scope of the damage has not yet been fully ascertained, but in the meantime, local non-profits Music is Art and the Sportsmens Americana Foundation, as well as local venues Jack Rabbit, Nietzsche’s, and Hot Mama’s Canteen, to offer support.

Proceeds from the Wednesday, February 18 (tonight!) event at Jack Rabbit have been earmarked to help Buffalo musician Lauren Cliffrod, who lost the car she’d purchased the day prior to the Hertel flood. You can read about the February 21 benefit at Nietzsche’s and the February 28 event at Hot Mama’s below.

On Saturday, February 21, 2026, Nietzsche’s, at 248 Allen St, Buffalo, is hosting a large lineup of musicians to raise funds for those who lost equipment. Doors at 7:00 PM; Music at 7:30 PM. $11 Cover.

Hot Mama’s Canteen Fundraiser by the Western New York Musician’s Network: The Buffalo band Not Normal will host a benefit show and fundraiser on February 28, 2026 (5pm, 12 Military Rd., Buffalo), for flood victims. For the most up-to-date entry details as the event approaches, check the Hot Mama’s Canteen Events Page or the Not Normal Facebook Page. Hot Mama’s Canteen 12 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14207

Attention all WNY Musicians!

Josh Holtzman and Grace Vesneske of twenty6productions have taken over as event managers for this year’s Taste of Buffalo slated for Saturday, July 11. Consequentially, there is a first ever Battle of the Bands at Buffalo Iron Works to book acts for the Main Stage in Niagara Square at this year’s festival.

Per site: Submissions are accepted through Wednesday, February 25. Five artists will be accepted to compete in the Battle and those artists will be announced & informed on March 2.

The Battle will take place Sunday, March 29 at Buffalo Iron Works with doors at 4 pm and the show beginning at 5 pm. Get tickets for the battle here.

The winner of the Battle will secure a spot performing on the Main Stage in Delaware Square at this year's Taste of Buffalo on Saturday, July 11. Prospective artists of all genres based in Western New York who are interested must submit their contact information, social media accounts, and links to music they've released. Submit here.

2026 LAND OF HOPE AND DREAMS AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Tuesday, March 31 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM CT

Friday, April 3 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM PT

Tuesday, April 7 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM PT

Thursday, April 9 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM PT

Monday, April 13 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM PT

Thursday, April 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM MT

Monday, April 20 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET

Thursday, April 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM ET

Sunday, April 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM CT

Wednesday, April 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM CT

Saturday, May 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM ET

Tuesday, May 5 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM ET

Friday, May 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 10AM ET

Monday, May 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET

Thursday, May 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM ET

Saturday, May 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET

Tuesday, May 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

On-Sale: Fri, February 20 at 12PM ET

Friday, May 22 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET

Sunday, May 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET

Wednesday, May 27 – Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park

On-Sale: Sat, February 21 at 12PM ET

New and Noteworthy

Tuesday, June 16, 5:30 pm gate at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Tuesday, July 14 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Artpark, Lewiston, NY. Tickets on sale Thursday, 2/19 at 10 am.

Friday March 27, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $34.50+ adv

Friday, April 24, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $48.75-$54.75

Friday, May 29, 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $39.50

Thursday, April 23, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.20/$47.90 seated/$52.90 first 3 rows

Friday, April 17, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25/$20

John Gallagher Jr, with guest Hannah Winkler

Sunday, April 26, 7pm at the Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20ad/$25door

Ron Spigelman, conductor and Alex McArthur, vocals

Friday, September 25, 10:30 am and Saturday, September 26, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, March 28, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $48.75-$54.75

Thursday, April 2, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $48.75-$54.75

Saturday, November 7, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $53.75-$62.50

Friday, April 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $18/$23

Saturday, June 6, 6 pm gates at Buffalo AKG Art Museum Great Lawn, Buffalo, NY. Buffalo AKG Members presale starts Wednesday, February 25, at 12 pm ET. General public on sale Friday, February 27 at 12 pm ET.

Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18, 7 pm Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $67.40

Wednesday, May 13, 7pm at the Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, July 18, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $55+. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 13 at 10 am.

Monday, May 4, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $47.90

This week…

Thursday, February 19, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Eberwine

Thursday, February 19, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, February 20, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Little Mountain Band

Friday, February 20, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Buffalo, NY. $10

Brass & Burlesque and Folkfaces

Friday, February 20, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

The Black Rock Beatles

Friday, February 20, 6-9 pm at Hofbräuhaus, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations on Resy.

Friday, February 20, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 stage area, $17/$20 bar

Friday, February 20, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Late Night Great Night at Kissing Bridge: Night skiing and boarding. $25 lift tickets and $35 rentals.

Friday, February 20, 9 pm at The Lake Effect Stage, Kissing Bridge, Glenwood, NY.

Friday, February 20, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

2 sets, including ‘Idlewild South’ in its entirety.

Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Clarence, NY. Get tickets here.

Saturday, February 21, 3 pm doors at Buffalo Irish Center, Buffalo, NY. Get tickets here.

Black Rock Flood Benefit

Featuring The Waves, Goodbye Metro, The Invisible Men, Hooked on Casiophonics

Saturday, February 21, 7:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15

Ten Cent Howl

Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Carel, DeeAnn DiMeo, Jetaun Louie, Bruce Wojick & The Struggle, Brian Freeman and Will Holton performing with his band featuring (Daniel “DPondrums” Powell, Brandon Josey, and more)

Saturday, February 21, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $60

Saturday, February 21, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15

Sunday, February 22, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Get tickets here.

Sunday, February 22, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $32.92+

Sunday, February 22, 5 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

WNY Blues Society AMJAM

Saturday, February 21, 2 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY.

Slyboots, KB Percussion Adventures, and A Touch of Grace Healing Services have teamed up to bring you an immersive three-part Sound Bath Journey designed to help you rest, reset, and reconnect. February 22, March 29, and April 26. Get more info and tickets here.

Sunday, February 22

Family Morning Sound Bath: 10 am at Slyboots Drum Dojo, 367 Main St, East Aurora, NY.

Signature Evening Adult Sound Bath: 6 pm at Slyboots Dojo, 700 Main Street, Buffalo, NY.

Tuesday, February 24, 7:30 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $59+

Wednesday, February 25, 6 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $30. Get tickets here.

Thursday, February 26, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $39.36+

Thursday, February 26, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $48.55

Thursday, February 26, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

Coming up…

Friday, February 27, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $31+

Friday, February 27, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, February 27, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.80/107.90 Meet & Greet add-on

Hot Mama’s Canteen Fundraiser by the Western New York Musician’s Network hosted by Not Normal

Saturday, February 28, 5 pm at Hot Mama’s Canteen, Buffalo, NY. Follow Not Normal on FB for details.

Saturday, February 28, 12-3 pm at Terrapin Station, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, February 28, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40

Saturday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Thursday, March 5, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $38/$48 dos/$63 Balcony/$77 VIP

Saturday, March 7, 7:30 pm and Sunday, March 8, 2 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+

Sunday, March 8, 3 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $22.37+