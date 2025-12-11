Miers on Music

Miers on Music

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Maher's avatar
Chris Maher
5hEdited

My friend Greg and I made black armbands from construction paper the day after John died and wore them at school for a few days.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dharma Din Creatives · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture